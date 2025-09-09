LEC Summer 2025 Playoffs: KOI and G2 Esports confirmed for Worlds

HQ

While there are still six matches to play in the LEC Summer 2025 Playoffs and a long way to go before a victor is ultimately crowned and decided, with the way that the format is structured, we already know where two of the three Worlds 2025 slots are being distributed.

The reason being is that now the upper bracket final is locked in, with the winner set to advance to the grand final and the loser only dropping into the lower bracket final, meaning worse case one of these two teams finishes third overall and still gets a ticket to Worlds.

As for who these teams are, one is G2 Esports and the other is KOI, who secured its spot in the upper bracket final yesterday when it beat Fnatic in a tight and tough match. This result also means that the the third and final Worlds slot for the LEC will go to either Fnatic, GiantX, Karmine Corp, or Team Vitality, with each team now in a series of knockout matches where they will need to win their next two games to reach the lower bracket final and secure the Worlds ticket.

Who do you think will be the third LEC Worlds attendee?