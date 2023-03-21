LEC Spring Season: Week 2 Roundup

With Week 1 behind us, Giants were toppled and new playoffs races arose, with a lot of great games that shook up the LEC standings heading into the final week of the regular season.
AST: Kled; Lee Sin; Akali; Kai'Sa; Rakan
MAD: Gnar; Wukong; Gragas; Xayah; Rell
Despite some early stumbles, once MAD coordinated properly Elyoya and Hylissang were everywhere, and once Chasy and Carzzy got leads they didn't let go.
TH: Sion; Wukong; Victoria; Zeri; Rakan
XL: K'Sante; Sejuani; Yone; Xayah; Nautilus
Jankos was the clear difference maker for TH, enabling Jackspektra through a difficult laning phase and safeguarding him in team fights.
FNC: Jayce; Lee Sin; Ryze; Caitlyn; Lux
BDS: Wukong; Vi; Azir; Jinx; Blitzcrank
FNC couldn't win out in a favourable bot matchup, so had to settle for an unsteady lead top instead. BDS decimated FNC in late game team fights due to better coordination and scaling.
VIT: Jax; Vi; Cassiopeia; Lucian; Nami
SK: Irrelevant; Wukong; Ahri; Zeri; Lulu
Markoon worked hard to keep a lane-losing SK side alive, but VIT's overall lane leads enabled them to win out over late game objectives and fights.
KOI: Gnar; Lee Sin; Twisted Fate; Kai'Sa; Rakan
G2: Jax; Vi; Taliyah; Ashe; Heimerdinger
KOI's top side of the map balanced G2's bot side leads in the laning phase. Larssen's ult proved invaluable, and Szygenda ran away with a lead and the game.
BDS: Aatrox; Sejuani; Cassiopeia; Jinx; Nautilus
AST: Sion; Lee Sin; Annie; Zeri; Leona
AST worked hard to build up a lead for Kobbe, but it was BDS' Adam who took the game in both hands, aggressively enabling his team to rip apart late game fights.
XL: Sion; Maokai; Jayce; Xayah; Soraka
MAD: Jax; Lee Sin; Orianna; Zeri; Lulu
XL fought consistently better around objectives, with Patrik protected and going godlike as they picked up a much needed win.
TH: Sion; Jarvan IV; Azir; Zeri; Lulu
FNC: Jax; Vi; Taliyah; Xayah; Nautilus
FNC came alive, moving dynamically around the map to build a big early top lane lead. Jackspektra fought to keep TH in the game, but Humanoid stepped up massively to close out the game and get FNC on the board.
SK: Sion; Wukong; Azir; Xayah; Thresh
KOI: Gnar; Lee Sin; Lissandra; Kai'Sa; Rakan
Early lane leads balances themselves out across the map, but KOI's team play on their pick comp broke open the game in their favour.
G2: Kled; Vi; Cassiopeia; Xayah; Soraka
VIT: Camille; Gragas; Aurelion Sol; Zeri; Lulu
An aggressive early game saw G2 gain leads everywhere but top, and despite VIT looking like the stronger side in team fights, G2 punished their mistakes and grew this lead to close out the game.
XL: Sion; Wukong; Syndra; Zeri; Lulu
SK: Jax; Sejuani; Akali; Draven; Soraka
SK had XL's number from the start of the game, growing a monstrous lead for Exakick, who bullied back his opposition until it was time to strike for the win in an extremely clean manner.
MAD: K'Sante; Wukong; Cassiopeia; Zeri; Renata Glasc
TH: Gwen; Vi; Ahri; Kai'Sa; Leona
TH pushed through early stumbles and used their pick comp well to make fights unfavourable for MAD. Nisqy's 100th LEC win remains elusive.
AST: Sion; Viego; Aurelion Sol; Varus; Annie
VIT: Gwen; Vi; Lissandra; Kai'Sa; Rakan
All of AST's carries came up big against a strong VIT side. Later in fights, a scaled Aurelion Sol and Viego resets meant they could overpower their opposition.
BDS: Renekton; Sejuani; Akali; Zeri; Lulu
G2: Gragas; Vi; Azir; Twitch; Rakan
The mid game looked good for BDS initially, but against a grouped up G2 they couldn't find successful team fight wins. G2 ran them around the map for a clean close out.
FNC: Gangplank; Vi; Azir; Xayah; Nautilus
KOI: Gnar; Lee Sin; Twisted Fate; Kalista; Taric
Despite mostly being behind out of the laning phase, Razork's aggressive movements around the map kept FNC alive into the mid game, where they picked KOI apart in grouped fights and stole the win from under them.