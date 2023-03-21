LEC Spring Season: Week 2 Roundup

HQ

With Week 1 behind us, Giants were toppled and new playoffs races arose, with a lot of great games that shook up the LEC standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

Day 1:

AST v MAD (MAD win)

AST: Kled; Lee Sin; Akali; Kai'Sa; Rakan

MAD: Gnar; Wukong; Gragas; Xayah; Rell

Despite some early stumbles, once MAD coordinated properly Elyoya and Hylissang were everywhere, and once Chasy and Carzzy got leads they didn't let go.

TH v XL (TH win)

TH: Sion; Wukong; Victoria; Zeri; Rakan

XL: K'Sante; Sejuani; Yone; Xayah; Nautilus

Jankos was the clear difference maker for TH, enabling Jackspektra through a difficult laning phase and safeguarding him in team fights.

FNC v BDS (BDS win)

FNC: Jayce; Lee Sin; Ryze; Caitlyn; Lux

BDS: Wukong; Vi; Azir; Jinx; Blitzcrank

FNC couldn't win out in a favourable bot matchup, so had to settle for an unsteady lead top instead. BDS decimated FNC in late game team fights due to better coordination and scaling.

VIT v SK (VIT win)

VIT: Jax; Vi; Cassiopeia; Lucian; Nami

SK: Irrelevant; Wukong; Ahri; Zeri; Lulu

Markoon worked hard to keep a lane-losing SK side alive, but VIT's overall lane leads enabled them to win out over late game objectives and fights.

KOI v G2 (KOI win)

KOI: Gnar; Lee Sin; Twisted Fate; Kai'Sa; Rakan

G2: Jax; Vi; Taliyah; Ashe; Heimerdinger

KOI's top side of the map balanced G2's bot side leads in the laning phase. Larssen's ult proved invaluable, and Szygenda ran away with a lead and the game.

Riot Games

Day 2:

BDS v AST (BDS win)

BDS: Aatrox; Sejuani; Cassiopeia; Jinx; Nautilus

AST: Sion; Lee Sin; Annie; Zeri; Leona

AST worked hard to build up a lead for Kobbe, but it was BDS' Adam who took the game in both hands, aggressively enabling his team to rip apart late game fights.

XL v MAD (XL win)

XL: Sion; Maokai; Jayce; Xayah; Soraka

MAD: Jax; Lee Sin; Orianna; Zeri; Lulu

XL fought consistently better around objectives, with Patrik protected and going godlike as they picked up a much needed win.

TH v FNC (FNC win)

TH: Sion; Jarvan IV; Azir; Zeri; Lulu

FNC: Jax; Vi; Taliyah; Xayah; Nautilus

FNC came alive, moving dynamically around the map to build a big early top lane lead. Jackspektra fought to keep TH in the game, but Humanoid stepped up massively to close out the game and get FNC on the board.

SK v KOI (KOI win)

SK: Sion; Wukong; Azir; Xayah; Thresh

KOI: Gnar; Lee Sin; Lissandra; Kai'Sa; Rakan

Early lane leads balances themselves out across the map, but KOI's team play on their pick comp broke open the game in their favour.

G2 v VIT (G2 win)

G2: Kled; Vi; Cassiopeia; Xayah; Soraka

VIT: Camille; Gragas; Aurelion Sol; Zeri; Lulu

An aggressive early game saw G2 gain leads everywhere but top, and despite VIT looking like the stronger side in team fights, G2 punished their mistakes and grew this lead to close out the game.

Riot Games

Day 3:

XL v SK (SK win)

XL: Sion; Wukong; Syndra; Zeri; Lulu

SK: Jax; Sejuani; Akali; Draven; Soraka

SK had XL's number from the start of the game, growing a monstrous lead for Exakick, who bullied back his opposition until it was time to strike for the win in an extremely clean manner.

MAD v TH (TH win)

MAD: K'Sante; Wukong; Cassiopeia; Zeri; Renata Glasc

TH: Gwen; Vi; Ahri; Kai'Sa; Leona

TH pushed through early stumbles and used their pick comp well to make fights unfavourable for MAD. Nisqy's 100th LEC win remains elusive.

AST v VIT (AST win)

AST: Sion; Viego; Aurelion Sol; Varus; Annie

VIT: Gwen; Vi; Lissandra; Kai'Sa; Rakan

All of AST's carries came up big against a strong VIT side. Later in fights, a scaled Aurelion Sol and Viego resets meant they could overpower their opposition.

BDS v G2 (G2 win)

BDS: Renekton; Sejuani; Akali; Zeri; Lulu

G2: Gragas; Vi; Azir; Twitch; Rakan

The mid game looked good for BDS initially, but against a grouped up G2 they couldn't find successful team fight wins. G2 ran them around the map for a clean close out.

FNC v KOI (FNC win)

FNC: Gangplank; Vi; Azir; Xayah; Nautilus

KOI: Gnar; Lee Sin; Twisted Fate; Kalista; Taric

Despite mostly being behind out of the laning phase, Razork's aggressive movements around the map kept FNC alive into the mid game, where they picked KOI apart in grouped fights and stole the win from under them.

Riot Games

Standings: