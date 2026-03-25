esports
League of Legends
LEC Spring Season starts this weekend: Here are the opening fixtures
Seven matches will be featured between March 28-30.
HQ
Now that the First Stand tournament has come to a close, the various League of Legends teams are heading back to their respective divisions and getting ready to compete in regional leagues once again. To this end, for the EMEA-based LEC, the Spring Season is set to commence as soon as this weekend, and with that in mind, you may be curious to know what the opening fixtures look like.
Kicking off on March 28, there will be seven matches hosted over this coming weekend and Monday, and with that being the case, we've got all of the information and times (including time zone changes) collated for you below.
March 28:
- GiantX vs. Fnatic at 13:00 GMT/14:00 CET
- Karmine Corp vs. Team Vitality at 15:15 GMT/16:15 CET
- Natus Vincere vs. Movistar KOI at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET
March 29:
- SK Gaming vs. Team Heretics at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST
- Movistar KOI vs. Fnatic at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST
March 30:
- SK Gaming vs. Natus Vincere at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST
- Team Vitality vs. Team Heretics at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST
Will you be tuning into the LEC this weekend?