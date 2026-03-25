LEC Spring Season starts this weekend: Here are the opening fixtures

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Now that the First Stand tournament has come to a close, the various League of Legends teams are heading back to their respective divisions and getting ready to compete in regional leagues once again. To this end, for the EMEA-based LEC, the Spring Season is set to commence as soon as this weekend, and with that in mind, you may be curious to know what the opening fixtures look like.

Kicking off on March 28, there will be seven matches hosted over this coming weekend and Monday, and with that being the case, we've got all of the information and times (including time zone changes) collated for you below.

March 28:



GiantX vs. Fnatic at 13:00 GMT/14:00 CET



Karmine Corp vs. Team Vitality at 15:15 GMT/16:15 CET



Natus Vincere vs. Movistar KOI at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET



March 29:



SK Gaming vs. Team Heretics at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Movistar KOI vs. Fnatic at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



March 30:



SK Gaming vs. Natus Vincere at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Team Vitality vs. Team Heretics at 18:15 BST/19:15 CEST



Will you be tuning into the LEC this weekend?