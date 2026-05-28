LEC Spring 2026: Who will join G2 Esports in the grand final?

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We're into crunch time for the Spring Season of the 2026 League of Legends EMEA Championship, as there are only five games left to be played between this weekend and the next. As it stands, six teams remain alive in the tournament with G2 Esports already waiting in the grand final for its competitor, and with this being said, you might be curious about the remaining fixtures. If so, we have that information below.

It should be said that four of the five remaining games are all in the lower bracket. Likewise, each game is a knockout match from here on out, meaning there are no second chances for those involved.

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (May 30 & 31)



Karmine Corp vs. Natus Vincere at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on May 30



Team Vitality vs. GiantX at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on May 31



Lower Bracket Semifinal (June 1)



Winner of Karmine/NAVI vs. Winner of Vitality/GiantX at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on June 1



Lower Bracket Final (June 6)



Movistar KOI vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on June 6



Grand Final (June 7)



G2 Esports vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on June 7



Who do you think will go the distance?