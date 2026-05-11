LEC Spring 2026: The six-team Playoffs bracket is set

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The group stage for the LEC Spring 2026 tournament has officially come to a close. It has been decided which of the six teams in the league will advance to the playoffs, with four teams missing out due to their performance over the seven-week group phase, with these being Fnatic, SK Gaming, Shifters, and Team Heretics.

With this information in mind, the six-team playoffs bracket has been set, with four teams seeded into the upper bracket so far and two teams already fighting off elimination in the lower bracket where they await their first competitors.

While the action will not commence until next weekend, with games planned for May 24 and 25, you can see the opening matches and the full-seeded bracket below.

Upper Bracket Semifinal #1 - May 24



Team Vitality vs. Movistar KOI at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Upper Bracket Semifinal #2 - May 25



Karmine Corp vs. G2 Esports at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals #1 - May 30



Natus Vincere vs. Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal #1 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals #2 - May 31