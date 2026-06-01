LEC Spring 2026: Team Vitality and Natus Vincere knocked out, only four teams remain

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We're into the final moments of the LEC's Spring 2026 season, as there are only three games left to play in the tournament, with each match knocking a team out and ultimately determining a victor. As it stands, the final two games will be played over the coming weekend (June 6-7), but there is one final game to be played today, to eliminate one more team and determine the squad that will advance to face Movistar KOI in the Lower Bracket Final.

With this in mind, you can see the schedule for today's match and the games this weekend.

Lower Bracket Semifinal (June 1)



Karmine Corp vs. GiantX at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Final (June 6)



Movistar KOI vs. Winner of KC/GiantX at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Grand Final (June 7)



G2 Esports vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



It should also be said that this past weekend eliminated two more teams, as both Natus Vincere and Team Vitality lost in their respective lower bracket matches in convincing 3-1 and 3-0 manners.

Who do you think will win LEC Spring 2026? It's worth remembering that the victor will qualify for both MSI 2026 and Esports World Cup 2026, while the runner-up only snags an MSI slot.