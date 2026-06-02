LEC Spring 2026: GiantX eliminated as final two fixtures are now locked in

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As we touched upon yesterday, the LEC's Spring 2026 season will be looking to wrap up this coming weekend, when the final two matches are played. We now know the final three teams who remain alive in the event too, as yesterday saw the third-last of the tournament being played, with one team advancing and one heading home.

After a rather convincing performance, Karmine Corp knocked out GiantX in a 3-0 fashion, meaning the latter team's tournament run has come to a close, all while the former now gets the chance to face Movistar KOI in the Lower Bracket Final for the right to take on G2 Esports in the Grand Final.

With this being said and the two final matches to be played this coming weekend, here are the fixtures in place.

Lower Bracket Final



Movistar KOI vs. Karmine Corp at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on June 6



Grand Final



G2 Esports vs. Winner of KOI/GiantX at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on June 7



The winner of the whole event will earn a Midseason Invitational slot and a ticket to the Esports World Cup, while the runner-up will only secure an MSI ticket. G2 Esports, by default by being the first Grand Final attendee, has claimed one of the two MSI slots, with the tournament victory and the EWC ticket now in its sights.