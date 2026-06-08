LEC Spring 2026: G2 Esports takes care of business and wins tournament

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Amid the flurry of showcases and major gaming events that took place over the past weekend, there were also a ton of major esports events that offered tournament finals, not least including the League of Legends EMEA Championship's Spring season.

The final matches of the playoffs portion of the event took place and saw the three remaining teams whittled down until a victor was determined. To begin with, the Lower Bracket Final happened and saw Karmine Corp make short work of Movistar KOI, in a 3-0 result, setting up an impressive rematch in the final, as it was G2 Esports who initially relegated Karmine Corp to the elimination bracket as far back as May 23.

Then came the final, and despite a good effort from Karmine Corp, G2 Esports came out on top in a 3-2 result, meaning the German team has secured another LEC trophy for its collection and also netted a place at the Mid-Season Invitational and the Esports World Cup this summer too. For its finals appearance, Karmine Corp will also be representing the LEC at MSI 2026.

Were you surprised by this result at all?