LEC Spring 2026: After five weeks, three teams have secured their playoffs tickets

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There are only two more weeks of action left in the 2026 LEC Spring regular season, with the next batch of action set to commence on May 2. With this being the case, a picture is quickly being painted for the playoffs and what we should expect from the various teams and organisations who will be present.

So far, three teams have already punched their ticket to the playoff phase after showing strong starts to the regular season. With a 6-0 record, Karmine Corp is through, as is both Team Vitality and Natus Vincere, each of whom have 6-1 and 6-2 records.

Interestingly, no team has been knocked out as of yet, as mathematically even the 0-7 Shifters still have a route to securing a playoffs spot, even if the odds are very much against them. The coming round of action this weekend will determine many of the final playoffs spots, as if Shifters and Team Heretics lose either of their two games, they will be eliminated from contention, leaving just five teams fighting over three other playoffs spots.

Similarly, some teams have plenty of time to get their affairs in order, as G2 Esports still has four games left to play, putting them in a comfortable spot to control their own destiny. SK Gaming and Fnatic, on the other hand, need to win their final games too this weekend, else they are also eliminated from the playoffs race.

As for this week's fixtures, you can see these below.

Saturday, May 2:



Fnatic vs. Team Heretics



Team Vitality vs. SK Gaming



Sunday, May 3:



Team Heretics vs. Shifters



G2 Esports vs. Natus Vincere



Monday, May 4: