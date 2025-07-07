English
LEC shows up big time at MSI 2025 by being first knockouts of the Bracket Stage

That's all folks... from the EMEA region.

It has been a pretty dire showing from the League of Legends EMEA Championship at the international Mid-Season Invitational as following two teams being eliminated from the tournament during the Play-In Stage, after a busy weekend, two more teams have gone home and both were the LEC representatives...

Both G2 Esports and KOI have been eliminated by losing their opening upper bracket match and also their follow-up lower bracket match too. G2 Esports first fell to Gen.G Esports and then to FlyQuest, while KOI struggled against BiliBili Gaming and then against CTBC Flying Oyster too.

This result means that the LEC finishes MSI 2025 in seventh and eighth, and means that at Worlds 2025, at most three LEC teams will be in attendance. As for what's next for MSI, the tournament continues early tomorrow morning for those of us in Europe.

