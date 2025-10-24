LEC sees big changes in 2026: Winter Split replaced, enhanced Roadtrips, and better EMEA Masters connection

HQ

Riot Games has announced a slate of changes and evolutions for the format of the League of Legends EMEA Championship. Set to come into effect for the 2026 season that starts in the New Year, the changes will mostly affect the start of the season and the Winter Split.

To this end, the Winter portion is being replaced by a new tournament known as LEC Versus. This will be an event where the 10 LEC teams will face off in an event that also features the top two ERL squads. The invites for these ERL squads will go to the EMEA Masters Summer champion, which will be determined in early November, and then also to "one invited team selected based on consistent, standout performance across the 2025 EMEA Masters season," which seemingly suggests that Los Ratones will be involved after winning mostly every event of the season bar the Masters Summer where it was knocked out in the semi-finals.

This tournament will then feature a best-of-one round-robin stage before a double-elimination playoffs, and it will still be a vital tournament to win as the victor will earn the LEC's spot at the international First Stand event.

Beyond this, the Spring and Summer Splits will remain as usual, with the two Spring finalists attending MSI 2026 and the top three Summer teams securing Worlds spots.

Finally, Riot promises that LEC Roadtrips will be back and better than ever. More news on this front will come at a later date, but we are told that these will return "in an extended way".

