LEC secures three-year sponsorship deal with Euronics Group

The League of Legends EMEA Championship's 2025 season comes to an end this weekend as the Summer Finals will conclude in the coming days with action held in-person in Madrid. With this being the case, and with four teams left in contention for the title, Riot Games has revealed a new partnership deal for the regional league.

Euronics Group has now been named as the official electronics partner for the LEC, in a deal that will span the next three years at the least. It kicks off at the Summer Finals and will then return in the coming seasons, where we can look forward to "even more world-class esports experiences across the region."

As part of the deal, we can expect a gamified HUB filled with LEC content and exclusive prizes, plus various other grassroots activations and community-anchored elements too.

Riot's director of commercial partnerships and business development, Charlie Allen, explains: "Euronics' journey across both esports and traditional sports highlights their commitment to connecting with new generations of fans. Their commitment to local communities, placing customers at the heart of everything, mirrors our own priorities of serving players and building for the long term. Together, we want to create and bring activations that don't just light up our Summer Finals weekends, but also bring lasting impact to communities across the region for the season."

