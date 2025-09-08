LEC 2025 Summer Playoffs: 6 teams remain in contention after Team BDS and Team Heretics were knocked out

HQ

Already, two teams have been eliminated from the LEC Summer 2025 Playoffs, as over the weekend the first batch of matches took place and saw both Team BDS' and Team Heretics' seasons coming to an end after they failed to win their first knockout match.

The result saw both GiantX and Team Vitality advancing, where they will play the losers of the upper bracket semifinals, the first of which has already happened and the second of which will commence today.

Yesterday, G2 Esports defeated Karmine Corp, meaning G2 are now one win away from the grand final, whereas Karmine Corp drops to the elimination bracket where it must now face Team Vitality and avoid three rounds of knockout action if it wants to see the grand final. As per GiantX, we'll know their opponent in a few hours, as the loser of KOI vs. Fnatic will drop down and face GiantX, whereas the winner will move on and take on G2 Esports.

Who is your favourite to win the LEC Summer Playoffs?