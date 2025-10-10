LeBron James will miss the start of the season due to sciatica for the first time in 23 years

HQ

Two days after the joke on fans about his "second decision", when everybody thought he was going to retire but instead it was a drink advertisement, LeBron James has been ruled out for four weeks, and will miss the start of the NBA season for the first time in his career. The 40-year-old player has sciatica.

Fans were already wary because James missed the pre-season games, including defeats against Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Now it's been reported that James, suffering sciatica, pain on the sciatica nerve from the lower back, and therefore will be three or four weeks out.

He will miss the opening matches of the season, which for Lakers start with a home match against Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, October 22. This will be the first time LeBron James misses the start of the season in his career, now that he is about to start his 23rd season, the first NBA player to play in 23 seasons.