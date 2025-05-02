LeBron James unsure if he will return next season, leaving door open to retirement

HQ

The tandem between LeBron James and Luka Doncic in NBA has ended for the year. And perhaps forever? LeBron James decided not to comment on whether he will continue playing next season, thus leaving the door open for a retirement at aged 40. It comes after Los Angeles Lakers was crushed 4-1 in the playoffs, and for the first time ever, Lakers are eliminated twice in a row this early in the post-season.

Lakers lost 103-96 to Minnesota, and James, in his 22nd year in the NBA, said this when asked about his future. "I don't know. I don't have an answer to that. I'll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play."

James even reflected questions about how to improve the team next year, which ended third in the West but was eliminated by Minnesota, sixth, explaining that he doesn't know how the roster will look like next year. "It's a business".

NBA playoffs still ongoing in the West

In the East, the four remaining teams are the top seeded: Cleveland Cavaliers (1) vs. Indiana Pacers (4), and New York Knicks (3) vs. Boston Celtics (2). In the West, only the Timberwolves (6) and Oklahoma City Thunder have completed their games, and now await Nuggets or Clippers (tied 3-3) and Rockets or Warriors (with Warriors leading 3-2).