LeBron James turns 41 with another loss for Los Angeles Lakers

HQ

LeBron James turned 41 on December 30, but his birthday was not a very happy one as Los Angeles Lakers lost 128-106 to the Detroit Pistons, scoring only 17 points, while Luka Doncic scored 30 points and 11 assists, but that wasn't enough to prevent another defeat for a team that, after an excellent start of the season, looks now more fragile, losing four of the last five games, for a record of 20 wins and 11 defeats.

However, for James, turning 41 is a big pride, as he became only the the 12th player in NBA history to compete at age 41 or older. The match on Sunday was his 1,577 in his career, and is now only behind Robert Patish (1,611) for most career games in NBA history. James did broke the record for most seasons, now in his 23rd season.

Meanwhile, the other franchise in LA, Los Angeles Clippers, snatched their fifth straight win with a 131-90 victory over Sacramento Kings.