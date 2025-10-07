LeBron James trolls everyone with his "second decision": "Cheers to year 23"

HQ

LeBron James has trolled the whole world when he announced he was making his "second decision", "the decision of all decisions", which led many people to believe he was going to announce his retirement from professional basketball and the NBA. At 40 years of age, turning 41 in December, James is about to start his 23rd NBA season, a record (only two players even reached 22 seasons, James and Vince Carter).

However, it was nothing of the like. Not even a more trivial announcement like joining a reality show or something like that: it was only a commercial for drinks brand Hennessy.

In case there was any doubt, the post says "cheers to year 23", which confirms James will be play next season, starting October 22 for Los Angeles Lakers in a match against Golden State Warriors. James will have to be very careful when he eventually announces his real retirement, whenever that happens. Let's hope it's as late as possible.