LeBron James to make his debut in Fortnite

The Fortnite metaverse has grown into a complete behemoth with about every crossover you could probably think off, but it isn't slowing down, as Los Angeles Laker star and lead actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James has now joined the roster of Fortnite characters, with a new Icon Series skin.

Arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop on July 14 (in the US), James will feature two skins, each coming with his signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 19. The two skins will include the King James bundle that is more centred around James himself, and comes with a variety of lion-themed gear in black and gold. The second of the two cosmetic bundles is themed around Space Jam and is known as Tune Squad LeBron. This outfit has James wearing the movie's jersey and also comes with a few other variants of clothing for James, as well as some extra goodies such as a Supreme Back Bling.

You can look to find both in the item store, starting from 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST on July 15 for us in Europe.