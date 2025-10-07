LeBron James scares all of his fans by announcing "the decision of all decisions" today

HQ

LeBron James has broken all NBA records at his age, like being the first NBA player to score over 50,000 points, and is now approaching his 23rd season, which would be a full record in the history of the NBA (Vince Carter also played 22 seasons, but nobody has played for 23 seasons). James has been coy about when he will retire, and is expected to be back with Los Angeles Lakers when the new season starts on October 22.

However... he may have other plans after all. His fans are in alert mode after LeBron James posted on Instagram that he will make "the decision of all decisions" today, Tuesday October 7, at 12 PM EST (that's 18:00 CET, 17:00 BST).

The post also says "the second decision", a reference to his "first decision", the one he took in 2010, broadcast on ESPN, announcing he would be joining Miami Heat. A team change at this point of his career would be strange, specially after so many years (since 2018) in Los Angeles Lakers, so many fans are bracing for what could be his official retirement from professional basketball.

We will have to wait a few hours (at 18:00 CET, 17.00 BST of Tuesday) to know what LeBron James will do. What do you think will happen?