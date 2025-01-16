LeBron James says what his greatest achievement has been

HQ

LeBron James, NBA's most veteran active player and a legend in the history of the sport, is still kicking ass with Los Angeles Lakers (despite a very uneven season) and "could be doing this for years". James has won everything there is to win for a NBA player multiple times, but the thing he is more proud of is not a title.

Speaking during the podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, James revealed which is his greatest achievement: LeBron (40 years old) playing with his son, Bronny James (20), together in the NBA for the first time.

"When it comes to the titles, that's one separate thing. But to be able to play in this league and also being able to do it alongside Bronny right now, that's one of the biggest accomplishments and probably the No. 1 accomplishment I've ever been able to do. To work with your son, I've heard it from a lot of people and, not only in sports, but in business and other walks of life, and they say it's the greatest thing you could ever have"

LeBron praised that his son, coming from a family like his, doesn't have to play basketball. "It's not like he needs the money. He can do whatever he wants to do. (...) But he's like, 'This is my career, my goals and aspirations and I want to play ball. This is something I love'", and LeBron adds that "I love that kid. He's awesome".