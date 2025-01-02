LeBron James says he could still be playing for 5 or 7 years... but won't

HQ

LeBron James turned 40 on December 30, and while there were many other basketball players who still competed in their 40s, it was proved that nobody played better than LeBron at that age. He averages 23.5 points, 9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game, more than Michael Jordan (22.4 points when he turned 40. He retired at that age, in 2003.

LeBron's first game of 2025 was a defeat against Cleveland Cavaliers, 122-110. Cavs, the strongest team so far this season in NBA (29 victories, 4 defeat) stopped Lakers, which are struggling a lot this year (18-14). Without Anthony Davis, who injured his ankle on Christmas, LeBron still made a good match, with 23 points and 7 assists.

When will his time at NBA end? In an interview, James admitted he could likely be able to play for another five or seven years, but he won't commit to that.

"To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for about another... weird that I might say this, but about another five or seven years, if I wanted to. But I'm not going to do that", James said, picked by NBA.com.

He previously said that he wouldn't be playing just for the sake of it because he doesn't want to disrespect the game, so he knows his time is limited, but won't comment on whether this would be his final season. But he does know that Los Angeles Lakers will probably be his final team: "I came here to play the last stage of my career and to finish it off here."