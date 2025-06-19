LeBron James plans to go into acting once he's done with basketball

HQ

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. Who really is the GOAT? Perhaps it's too tricky to decide on the basketball court, and instead we'll have to determine who between them is the better actor. After appearing in the Space Jam movies, it's quite difficult to tell who is hiding more of a thespian within them.

But, it appears James wants the chance to prove himself as a Hollywood mainstay. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, James revealed he'd like to continue acting if the right roles come up, as he wants to keep storytelling.

"I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role. If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn't mind doing that at all," he said. "I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there's an opportunity for me to do some acting and I have the time — obviously, post-career — I don't mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure."

LeBron James also acted in the 2015 movie Trainwreck, where he played a comedically enhanced version of himself. It'd be interesting to see how he does outside of playing himself, but before he can get back on the big screen, James would have to wrap up his basketball career.

This is an ad: