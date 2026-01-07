LeBron James overperforms, but admits age matters: "Look at my birth certificate: December 30, 1984"

HQ

LeBron James and Luka Doncic delivered two stellar performances during the victory against New Orleans Pelicans 111-103, each delivering 30 points. Lakers corrects course after a series of setbacks during the Holiday period, including a defeat the day James turned 41, on December 30.

Because, believe it or not, LeBron James is already 41, and is averaging numbers way higher than the usual for the few players that remain active at his age. He currently averages 21.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game, with the added nuance that part of his declining numbers is not because of him, but because of the arrival of Luka Doncic in the team, expected to be the future star of the franchise.

LeBron James played 33 minutes against Pelicans, and has scored 30, 26, and 31 in his last three NBA matches. But that doesn't mean that James doesn't feel his age, and he explained it clearly during an interview after the match, when he was asked if he would still play consecutive games this season: "I'm 41 years old. Every back-to-back for the rest of the season is TBD. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank it right now. What are we talking about? Look at my birth certificate: December 30, 1984, 4:39 p.m. That's when I was born", James said laughing (via News18).