LeBron James names his four favourite movies of all-time

Goodfellas or The Godfather? If you're LeBron, you don't have to pick between the two, as you just put both crime movies in your top four. The man many consider to be the GOAT when it comes to basketball was recently asked by Letterboxd to name his four favourite movies of all-time, and you could probably predict a good number of his answers.

Being LeBron, he didn't play by the rules and ended up with five movies on the list, combining The Godfather 1 and 2 as one film. In fairness to LeBron, we've seen other people do that when asked for their four favourites by Letterboxd. Goodfellas also joined the list, alongside Gladiator and the most original pick in this list in Coming to America.

The Eddie Murphy comedy is certainly a classic, and it's nice to see some sort of genre shift in LeBron's picks thanks to it. Otherwise, the list remains quite a classic "film bro" lot of picks. Put Fight Club in there instead of Coming to America and you have the list of an edgy uni film student with all the screenwriting prowess of Christopher Moltisanti.

