LeBron James moves away from social media: "I find it all a waste of breath"

LeBron James said to his 159 Instagram followers and 52.9 Twitter follorwers that he is stepping down from social media for a while. The Los Angeles Lakers legend reposted a message by Rich Keliman, Kevin Durant's longtime manager, compalining about all the negativity and hatred in US sports media.

"We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can't the coverage do the same? It's only click bait when you say it", Kleiman wrote.

"When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ and Bron's show was the future of what this can and should all be."

James posted a screenshot of Kleiman message and added "with all that said, getting off social media for the time being".

His exit from social media comes a day after getting criticism from some users, who accused him of lying when James said he used to watch Dalton Knecht's games with Tennesse last year. 23-year-old Knecht joined Lakers this year and is performing incredibly with 39-year-old James at Lakers.