LeBron James makes history with a triple-double at 41, but says goodbye to MVP and All-NBA awards

In an important victory for Los Angeles Lakers, defeating Dallas Mavericks 124-104, LeBron James made history again when he became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He scored 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, his first triple double in the 36 games he has played this season (he has missed 18).

James turned 41 last December, and continues to perform at a high level at the Lakers, but doesn't play as regularly as before, which means that he will not be able to aspire to any individual trophies, as he will not be able to meet the criteria of playing at least 62 of the 82 regular season games in a NBA season, a rule that was introduced in 2023.

For the first time in 21 years, LeBron James won't be a candidate for the MVP and All-NBA awards. He also wasn't picked as starter in the All-Star game to be played this Sunday, but was later picked as a reserve player.

After a series of uneven results, Los Angeles Lakers has fallen to fifth place in the Western Conference, with 33 wins and 21 losses.