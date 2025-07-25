LeBron James' lawyers send cease-and-desist letters to AI company making brainrot videos of him

HQ

Owners of an AI tool that allowed them to make "brainrot" videos of popular celebrities have been hit by cease-and-desist letters from LeBron James' lawyers. The representatives of the basketball star have threatened legal action if the AI tool owners and Discord community do not cease creating non-consensual videos of James.

The "brainrot" videos of James include clips where he is depicted as being pregnant, in some cases alongside other major celebrities and NBA stars (via 404Media). There are also depictions of James as homeless, and on his knees with his tongue out.

The mods of the Interlink AI Discord community informed members that they were removing realistic people models from their platform in late June. It seems as the "brainrot" content continues to dominate social media, more celebrities are becoming aware of the ways in which they are being depicted, and they're not happy.

