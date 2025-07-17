LeBron James is not expected to leave Los Angeles Lakers and would set a new NBA record

HQ

After being eliminated from play-offs at the end of last season with Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James admitted that he was still considering his future: "I don't have an answer to that. I'll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens", he said, thus leaving the door open for a retirement, given his age. He will turn 41 on December 30, and spent a big part of last season breaking all kinds of NBA records, most of them related to his age.

However, we have good news: apparently, the GOAT is expected to stay in Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025/26 season, as reported by The Athletic (via Reuters). The Lakers and James have reportedly not engaged in talks about a trade or buyout, and he is expected to report to camp with the Lakers this autumn as usual.

They add that there haven't been any signs that James wants out, they add, despite some rumours that apparently were baseless. It would be really strange if James decided to finish his career elsewhere, especially now that the team has been reinforced with Luka Doncic, a star for the present and future. And his stats are abnormal for a player his age, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season. It seems that James will go for a 23rd season, a new record, before pursuing his acting career...