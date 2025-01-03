LeBron James has his own version of Hennessy now

HQ

LeBron James has been one of the most well-known figures in basketball for decades, and now he's dipping his toe into alcohol. Specifically, LeBron has created his very own bottle of Hennessy, promoting a limited edition of its V.S. bottle.

The bottle itself is the only limited thing about this product, as it is combines the "classic flavours of Hennessy's Very Special blend, accompanied by a bold, vibrant design," according to a product description of the bottle.

James has recently celebrated his 40th birthday, and continues to be a leading figure and one of the most talked about people within sports as a whole. Perhaps, as LeBron's career winds down somewhat, he'll be making more collaborations, but for now he's still breaking records on the court.

