LeBron James has become a Kennbassador

The Kenbassadors line of dolls is being expanded. The collection that sees a range of famous folk turned into a miniature plastic doll form is soon set to see basketball royalty joining its ranks, as now LeBron James has received the Ken treatment.

A signature doll has been announced, with it set to make its debut as soon as April 14. It will be retailing for £72, and while its face is sculpted to resemble James' likeness, the doll itself has been designed by Javi Meabe, with the packaging created by Charis Ceniroz.

The doll is regarded as a tall figure, and while it cannot stand up without its respective included stand, it does come with a certificate of authenticity, making it a collector's item for many no doubt.

On top of featuring some additional accessories like a baseball cap and some headphones, we're told, "this LeBron James Ken doll embodies his signature elevated streetwear style while proudly representing the LeBron James Family Foundation, his nonprofit dedicated to empowering inner-city youth with the tools they need to succeed in life."

Take a look at the collaborative doll below.