LeBron James ends a losing streak with a buzzer-beater in one of his worst games

LeBron James had one of the worst matches of recent years with Los Angeles Lakers, scoring just 13 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists, missing all his 3 point attemps, unusual stats for a player of his category. However, it will be a match he will remember the rest of the year, as he scored a crutial buzzer-beater (the eighth in his career, only one less than Michael Jordan) to give Los Angeles Lakers a 120-119 victory over Indiana Pacers.

It was a a fairly easy score: Doncic missed a shot with 2 second remaining, the ball rolled off the front iron, so LeBron simply had to push right. It was followed by some instants of uncertainty as they had to make sure that it counted, but it did: less than a second can drastically change the headlines after the match, as it also helped stop the bleeding of the team, that had lost seven of the latest eleven games.

It was a match that changed leads eight times, with Lakers wasting a 17-point lead, saved at the last minute by LeBron, but carried by Luka Doncic, who scored 34 points, and Austin Reaves, 24. This helps Lakers stand at the fourth place in the West Conference, which would give them home advantage for the play-offs.