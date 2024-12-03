LeBron James' decline: Career-worst stats since his rookie year after 109-80 Lakers defeat

HQ

LeBron James is the oldest NBA player. "King James" turns 40 this month (December 30). He has played for so long that he has been the first (and likely the only one in history) NBA player to play with his son in the same team (although Bronny James still has much to learn).

Sadly, he is going through one of his worst streaks with the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, Minnesota Timberwolves thrashed the Lakers 109-80 in James' worst performance since he moved to California: He only scored 10 points on 4 out of 16 shots from the field.

It was a sad way to celebrate his 1,800th basketball game, more than any other player in history, above Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,797), as noted by ESPN. Currently, Lakers are 12-9, eighth in the West Conference, and said goodbye to the NBA Cup, which they won last year.

LeBron also missed his four three-pointer attempts last night, extending a drought of 19 shots without scoring from the three. His worst streak without scoring a three-pointer dates back to 2003-04 (24 shots without scoring). James also had six turnovers (losing possession of the ball) and a plus-minus of 28 in 31 minutes.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has faith on James. "If he's feeling well and feeling good, then he should play", he said when asked is LeBron should play all 82 games of the season.

LeBron James recently moved away from social media after being criticised. Although, to be fair, another veteran such us Anthony Davis also had a season low with just 12 points and 4 out of 14 shots.