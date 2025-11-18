LeBron James could make his debut at a record-breaking 23rd NBA season this week

HQ

LeBron James could become today the first NBA player to start in 23 different NBA seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who turns 41 next month, missed the entire preseason and the first month of competition due to sciatica, first time in his career he missed the start of the season due to injury. His sciatica was reported only days after "trolling" everyone by implying he would take the decision of his retirement... and it ended up being a drink commercial.

But according to several sources, LeBron James is almost ready to return to the competition, and it could happen this Tuesday against Utah Jazz, played in Los Angeles. Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick said after Monday's training hat James' availability Tuesday is to be determined, as per Reuters, but he has already been training with the G League last week.

Los Angeles Lakers have started firmly this season (10 victories, 4 defeats), with Luka Doncic averaging 34.4 points per game and Austin Reave averaging 28.3 points per game. Lakers play against Utah again on Sunday, so LeBron could still make his 23rd season debut this week.