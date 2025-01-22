LeBron James becomes second 40+ year-old player ever to score a triple-double: What does it mean?

HQ

Recently turned 40, LeBron James continues to make NBA history, with statisticians being forced to edit NBA records almost on a weekly basis. Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game, a 111-88 victory, saw James score 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

That's a triple-double, scoring over ten (two digits) in at least three of five main statistical categories in basketball (points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots) during a game. In doing so, he became the second only NBA player over 40 to achieve it, the other being Karl Malone, who was 40 years, 127 days old when he made a triple-double on November 28, 2003.

James is still younger than Malone when he achieved it -he turned 40 on December 30- but it would be surprising if he doesn't record another triple-double by then, knowing that he has already scored nine triple-double this season. Which isn't particularly bright for Los Angeles Lakers, but James can pride himself that he is playing better than anyone else at that age in history...