      LeBron James becomes second 40+ year-old player ever to score a triple-double: What does it mean?

      James is the second oldest NBA player to achieve it.

      Recently turned 40, LeBron James continues to make NBA history, with statisticians being forced to edit NBA records almost on a weekly basis. Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game, a 111-88 victory, saw James score 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

      That's a triple-double, scoring over ten (two digits) in at least three of five main statistical categories in basketball (points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots) during a game. In doing so, he became the second only NBA player over 40 to achieve it, the other being Karl Malone, who was 40 years, 127 days old when he made a triple-double on November 28, 2003.

      James is still younger than Malone when he achieved it -he turned 40 on December 30- but it would be surprising if he doesn't record another triple-double by then, knowing that he has already scored nine triple-double this season. Which isn't particularly bright for Los Angeles Lakers, but James can pride himself that he is playing better than anyone else at that age in history...

