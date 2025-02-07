LeBron James becomes the oldest NBA player to score over 40 points in an incredible victory over Warriors

HQ

The sky is the limit for LeBron James, who just achieved another feat in his career: becoming the oldest player to scored over 40 points in NBA, surpassing Michael Jordan. It came after a 120-112 Los Angeles Lakers victory over Golden State Warriors. In the last 12 games, Lakers have won 10 of those, improving their 30-19 stat this season and reaching fifth place in the West Conference. And all of that still without Luka Dončić, who is expected to make his debut on Monday, after a calf injury over Christmas.

With an incredible performance of 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists, LeBron James becomes the oldest player to score over 40 points age 40 or older. Jordan managed to do it, but just three days after turning 40, in February 2003. James turned forty 38 days ago.

He can add that to his collection of feats, like being the second 40 year old player to score a triple-double. Even before yesterday's game, James already has a better average than Jordan at age 40.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points in a game that was thrilling, with Warriors never surrendering, transforming a 26 point lead to 8 points when the match ended. The most incredible thing of all is that James is also the youngest ever to score over 40 points: he did on March 27, 2004, scoring 41 for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the New Jersey Nets, as picked up by ABC.