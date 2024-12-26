LeBron James and Stephen Curry highlight Christmas Day NBA games

HQ

Playing NBA games on Christmas day has been a tradition since the league's second season in 1947, and despite lowering viewing numbers and NFL stealing that tradition, it remains one of the best days to watch basketball in the US.

On December 25, there were five games in total: New York Knicks 117-114 San Antonio Spurs 114; Minnesota Timberwolves 105-99 Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 Boston Celtics; Los Angeles Lakers 115-113 Golden State Warriors; and Phoenix Suns 110-100 Denver Nuggets.

Among the highlights, one game stood out: Lakers vs. Warriors, LeBron James vs. Stepen Curry, being talked as one of the best Christmas Day games in recent times, with playoff standings implications.

Lakers, and their star LeBron James, have had a rocky season so far (17 victories, 13 losses), but got the win yesterday, leading the scoreboard three of the four quarters but almost conceding their win in the final quarter. Austin Reaves scored the winning basket after Curry tied it. Curry scored 38, including eight three pointers...

LeBron James played his 19th Christmas day game, a record in NBA, just five days before he turns 40. Sadly, Anthony Davies, Lakers' defensive "anchor" according to James, sprained his left ankle during the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. "It's always difficult to play without AD, so I guess our job is even more heightened, we have to do a little bit more", said James, who scored 31 points.