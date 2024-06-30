Learn whether you would survive Day One with this A Quiet Place story generator

HQ

A Quiet Place: Day One explores the events of the fateful day that the sound-sensitive monsters made their arrival and began tearing up the world and wreaking havoc. The film revolves around Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o's characters as they attempt to survive this day in New York City, but now you can determine whether you would have survived Day One too.

A generator has been released that allows you to input a few basic prompts for a (admittedly quite awful) story to be created that gives a brief explanation and backstory as to what may happen for your Day One.

We don't think this will match up near at all to the story that Michael Sarnoski, Bryan Woods, and John Krasinski created for the actual film, which you can see the latest trailer for below. But you can give it a go here all the same.