Learn Pokémon TCG at home via board-game Battle Academy

You're watching Advertisements

Are trading card games too complicated to learn for casual gamers and families? The Pokémon Company has a history of selling cards to players of all ages, but for the first time, there is a product designed to erase barriers between experienced and novel players. The Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy arrives today at multiple shops around the world.

Battle Academy is a simplification as a board-game adaptation of the popular Pokémon TCG. Every box includes a board for two players, three decks composed of 60 cards selected from the list of best selling cards, tutorial guides, and necessary accessories to play at home. While this is the first step in the life of a Pokémon Trainer, it also includes a code cart for the online app Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. By the way, this game is free-to-play.

"For more than 20 years, the beloved Pokémon Trading Card Game has connected people across the globe over their shared love of collecting cool cards, trading them with friends, and playing the official game," said J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company International. "With Battle Academy, we are excited to give families a fun and accessible way to spend quality time together while bonding over something both kids and longtime fans of the franchise adore: Pokémon TCG cards."

Pokémon is stronger than ever since Pokémon Go broadened the audience in mobile, and Nintendo Switch keeps the same path.