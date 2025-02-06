Learn more about the world of Avowed and Pillars of Eternity in Obsidian's new series of lore videos

HQ

If you're an RPG fan, February is definitely going to be an interesting month for you. Not only because you might be part of the million players already living their adventure as Henry of Skalice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, but in just a couple of weeks you'll be able to start your journey through the Living Lands in Avowed, the new release from Obsidian Entertaiment. This action-RPG adventure game allows you to switch between first and third person, and is set in the same world as the Pillars of Eternity series, albeit at a much earlier point in the timeline.

But perhaps it can be a little confusing to jump into this universe and be overwhelmed by a lot of information about locations, races, kingdoms and gods, and so Xbox has thought of everything and has begun releasing a series of five videos to introduce us to all aspects of Avowed's lore to get us started comfortably in the game.

Of course, it's not a prerequisite (and neither is having played Pillars of Eternity beforehand), but I'm sure after watching them you'll be able to see everything from a better perspective. The first three videos have already been released, as Aaron Greenberg noted on his social media.

Are you going to try Avowed at launch on 18 February? Remember that you'll be able to enjoy it on PC, Xbox Series and also on Game Pass from day one.