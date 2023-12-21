Learn more about the wintry Glacier overworld in Dungeons of Hinterberg

HQ

Dungeons of Hinterberg was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase back in June and got a lot of attention for it's Austria inspired environments that spans across four different biomes. One of them is based on the Alps and called Glacier overworld, which is the focus of a new video from the developer Microbird Games.

Instead of having your typical ski-resort vacation, you will be treated to an adventure with monsters to slay, secrets, puzzles and most importantly - loot, all while getting to know other NPC's. To learn more about Dungeons of Hinterberg and specifically Glacier overworld, check out the new video below.

Dungeons of Hinterberg launches in 2024 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It's also included with Game Pass starting day 1.