Sand Land

Learn more about the enemies and vehicles of Sand Land

It turns out travelling through the desert with Beelzebub's crew is about as dangerous as you might imagine.

While it's definitely now as popular as Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama's manga is still an overlooked gem that is well worth your time. But if you haven't read it yet - or seen the recently released movie - you will still be able to get to know the franchise better when the video game Sand Land launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on a yet to be disclosed date (the Steam page says it's "coming soon", but we seriously doubt it will be this year).

Now the developer ILCA and Bandai Namco have released the first episode of a Dev Diary series in which we're going to get to know more about both the brand and the game, and they begin with a deep dive on enemies and vehicles. Check it out below to know what will await you in the vast deserts of the Sand Land universe.

