Learn more about Rivals mode in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends has now been released as a separate title (Legends is already included if you have the base game) for anyone who specifically wants to play the multiplayer part of the game. The main draw in the package is the new mode called Rivals, which has been compared to Gambit mode in Destiny 2. Sucker Punch has also promised more upcoming content.

In this new trailer, we get to take a closer look at what Rivals has to offer. Check it out below.