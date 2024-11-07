Learn more about Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater in new video

HQ

Konami continues to build hype for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater with its Metal Gear Solid: Legacy Series, the third video installment of which has now been released. Here, David Hayter himself (who plays Naked Snake in the adventure) presents, among other things, who plays EVA - whose voice actress we previously only knew under the pseudonym Suzetta Minet.

The answer turns out to be Jodi Benson, as many fans suspected. She is otherwise best known as the voice of Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid. We also get to check out a lot of gameplay and get acquainted with The Boss.

All in all, a meaty and interesting episode for the fans. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will be released next year, but Konami hasn't disclosed exactly when yet.