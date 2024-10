HQ

Adam Savage is a name most people are familiar with by now, one half of the dynamic duo from Mythbusters. Since that show's end, he's embarked on exciting and nerdy adventures via his YouTube channel Tested.

This time, he's visiting the effects team at FBFX in London, where he takes a closer look at Wolverine's costume from Deadpool & Wolverine, one of this year's biggest films. And, of course, it's hard not to be impressed by the incredible craftsmanship behind it all.

Check out the clip below.