English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Astro Bot

Learn how the amazing Astro Bot music was made

We've talked with composer Kenneth CM Young about the tunes based on beloved PlayStation franchises, other themes he would like to make new versions of, the soundtrack being available digitally and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ketil might really like Astro Bot, but I adore it. One thing we do agree on, however, is the game's astounding soundtrack. That's why I wanted to have a third chat with Kenneth CM Young, the game's composer. He and Sony were kind enough to give me 40 minutes of their time, so we managed to talk about how the music based on PlayStation games like God of War and Uncharted: Drake's Fortune was made, some of the other game tunes he would love to make his own versions of, the differences between making this game and Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro's Playroom, why the amazing Loco Roco theme isn't included in the digital soundtrack available right now and more.

It's worth reiterating that Astro Bot's brilliant soundtrack is available for purchase and streaming starting today, which means we can enjoy it wherever and whenever we like.

HQ

Related texts

0
Astro BotScore

Astro Bot
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

The stage is set for Astro's big breakthrough, and the little robot certainly lives up to expectations.



Loading next content