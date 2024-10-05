Learn how the amazing Astro Bot music was made

HQ

Ketil might really like Astro Bot, but I adore it. One thing we do agree on, however, is the game's astounding soundtrack. That's why I wanted to have a third chat with Kenneth CM Young, the game's composer. He and Sony were kind enough to give me 40 minutes of their time, so we managed to talk about how the music based on PlayStation games like God of War and Uncharted: Drake's Fortune was made, some of the other game tunes he would love to make his own versions of, the differences between making this game and Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro's Playroom, why the amazing Loco Roco theme isn't included in the digital soundtrack available right now and more.

It's worth reiterating that Astro Bot's brilliant soundtrack is available for purchase and streaming starting today, which means we can enjoy it wherever and whenever we like.