Learn everything about the Rev System in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Just in time for the EVO Japan tournament, SNK has now decided to tell us more about their upcoming fighting game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which will be shown more thoroughly this weekend. In particular, they go through the new Rev System which they say is "a brand-new toolset that offers unique offensive options", and is divided into Rev Blow, Rev Arts, Rev Accel and Rev Guard - all with different functions.

However, it also explains a lot more, and reveals that SNK has joined the trend of offering easier game controls for beginners. Here they are called Smart Controls, and allow you to easily spam combos and more advanced attacks. Head over to this link to learn more about how the game works behind the controller.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released next year, but the formats have not yet been confirmed.