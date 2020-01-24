Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Nioh 2

Learn about the story in Nioh 2 via a new trailer

Team Ninja's sequel is gearing up for release, and has given us another taste of the action before we get our hands on it.

Already this month there have been plenty of announcements regarding delayed games, but we still half a lot of big games to look forward to in the first half of the year, including Nioh 2, the sequel to the 2017 game from Team Ninja.

Nioh 2 is launching on March 13, and now we have a brand new trailer that focuses on the story, which takes us to 1555 feudal Japan, mixing monsters and evil spirits. In this world we play as a mute rogue living as a hired mercenary and yokai hunter, who can even take on a yokai form as well.

Earlier this month we found out that development is almost complete on Nioh 2 as well, so things seem to be going well for this anticipated sequel.

Did you play the first game?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Nioh 2Nioh 2
Nioh 2Nioh 2

Related texts

Nioh 2

Nioh 2
PREVIEW. Written by Andreas Juul

We got to see more of the sequel to Team Ninja's Souls-like action RPG at Tokyo Game Show - here are our thoughts.



Loading next content