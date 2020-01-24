Learn about the story in Nioh 2 via a new trailer

Already this month there have been plenty of announcements regarding delayed games, but we still half a lot of big games to look forward to in the first half of the year, including Nioh 2, the sequel to the 2017 game from Team Ninja.

Nioh 2 is launching on March 13, and now we have a brand new trailer that focuses on the story, which takes us to 1555 feudal Japan, mixing monsters and evil spirits. In this world we play as a mute rogue living as a hired mercenary and yokai hunter, who can even take on a yokai form as well.

Earlier this month we found out that development is almost complete on Nioh 2 as well, so things seem to be going well for this anticipated sequel.

Did you play the first game?