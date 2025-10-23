Leandro Andrade breaks impressive UEFA record scoring against Athletic Club after 50 seconds

HQ

Athletic Club Bilbao finally won their first Champions League match on Wednesday, in a comeback against FK Qarabag, an Azerbaijan club that against all odds sits 13th in the UCL table, having won their two previous matches. And despite the result, 3-1 for the local Spanish team, Leandro Andrade, Qarabag midfielder, broke an unusual record in European football: the first player in a major European football competition to score in the first minute of three different games.

Andrade netted in Unai Simón's goal after only 50 seconds. He had previously scored before the first minute of the match ended two other times in Europa League, in January 2025 against FCSB and in December 2023 against Häcken, always for Qarabag. However, that goal didn't serve much, as Athletic later took control of the match with Gorka Guruzeta scoring a brace and Robert Navarro another.

Leandro Andrade, 26-year-old attacking midfielder born in Portugal, plays internationally for Cape Verde, who recently qualified for World Cup for the first time, the smallest country ever to do it in size, second in population after Iceland. Andrade also became the first Cape Verdean to score in Champions League in the 3-2 win over Benfica on 16 September, 2025.