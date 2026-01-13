Leaks tease Gym Badge Collection and Pokémon Center Lego sets

HQ

Recently, we reported on the newly revealed Lego Pokémon sets and took a look at the three options that are kickstarting this collection when they arrive at the end of February (conveniently on Pokémon Day). While we know that there will be more sets to follow this, there is no official confirmation about what these sets will be, even if new leaks spoil the surprise.

Serebii.net has come across two new options that will no doubt be revealed soon and look to arrive after the first trio. They're not exactly anything obscure or surprising as rather we get two options that should appease many fans.

Like the first three sets that had a focus on pocket monsters from Kanto, one of the sets include a collection of Gym Badges from the Kanto region. This spans a box to store the badges and then the eight badges handed out by the gym leaders, including the Boulder, Cascade, Thunder, Rainbow, Soul, Marsh, Volcano, and Earth badges. This set supposedly spans 312 pieces and the pricing remains unclear.

The other set is another small one that looks to offer a Pokemon Center for fans to construct. It's regarded as a "Mini" version and this is obvious when looking at the 233 piece build, but the idea of referring to this as a "Mini" edition could somewhat imply that there will be a full-size one too... We also have no clue about pricing for this set.

As for when these sets will be officially revealed, it could be as soon as Lego leaks often happen just before the official reveal, or they could be saved for the usual Pokémon Day Presents showcase that The Pokémon Company hosts in late February.