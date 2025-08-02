Leaks suggest Valve is quietly wrapping up Half-Life 3

HQ

There have been intense rumors about Half-Life 3 this year, and with so much smoke, there really should be a fire. Now, new information strengthens the belief that the long-awaited third entry might actually be becoming a reality. It now appears that Valve is making progress on a project known on the internet as HLX, which is believed to be Half-Life 3.

According to Valve insider Tyler McVicker, a recent update to the Source 2 engine — the same engine that powers Counter-Strike 2 — indicates that HLX development is moving forward. McVicker points specifically to a line of code in the released update that references the "thumper machines" last seen in Half-Life 2. That line is believed to be a deliberate message to data miners that HLX development has been steadily ongoing.

The report also suggests development has gone so well that HLX is now in its final phase — words that should make the entire gaming world start salivating. Another leaker, who goes by Gabe Follower, claims the development is so far along that Valve has already begun polishing the game, and many developers have moved on to other projects since most of HLX is essentially done. As we like to say: time will tell.

